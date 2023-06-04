The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said that the party would follow and abide by all the existing electoral laws to win the November 11 Governorship election.

Governor Bello stated this in Lokoja while unveiling Joel Salifu as the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

According to him, his administration has performed creditably well in the areas of provision of infrastructure, quality education, and health among others to seek votes from the electorates in the state.

He assured that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the All Progressive Party (APC) wins the November 11 governorship election in the state.

“We have something to show Kogi people in terms of performance to also ask for their votes in the next governorship election,” he said.

Governor Bello, who warned politicians against politics of bitterness, stated that his administration would not condone any act of political violence, noting that Kogi state is bigger than any personal interest.

“Politics of ethnicity, religion will never be a barrier and has no place in Kogi state. I am cautioning those from far and near that Kogi is bigger than any politician and as such you should desist from any comments that can put you in trouble tomorrow.

“As a ruling party, our doors are wide open to whoever want to come to the APC fold and contribute positively to the development of the state” he said.

He mentioned that the choice of Comrade Joel Salifu a class teacher and a unionist as the deputy governorship candidate of the party was borne out of the desire of APC to carry every body along in its quest for the development of the state.

The governor urged the party members and supporters to go back to their wards and local government areas to mobilize support for the APC candidate ahead of the November election.

In his goodwill message, the National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Anaba, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for recognizing and choosing the deputy governorship candidate from the teaching profession.





He called on teachers in the state to mobilize support for credible leadership that will improve the welfare of workers and teachers, assuring that he would give his support during the governorship election for the electoral victory of Usman Ododo and Salifu’s candidacy.

Kogi State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Bello in his remarks, said the party carefully chose Salifu, to represent the interest of workers in government as the teaching profession deserves recognition for a leadership role as a mark of honour for the Teachers who build the society, but suffer societal neglect.