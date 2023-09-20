About 150,000 Kogi State Transport Unions members have declared total support for the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the November 11 Governorship Election in the state.

Representatives of the Unions stormed Government House, Lokoja, on Wednesday to pledge their support for Ododo, saying they are determined to reward the support of Governor Yahaya Bello by supporting the APC candidate.

Speaking on behalf of the Unions, the All Related Transport Unions President in Kogi State, Alh. Gimba Ibrahim noted that the Unions would canvass, mobilise and vote massively for Ododo, saying victory for APC is certain.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Fanwo, represented the party’s candidate, Alhaji. Usman Ododo assured the Unions of the determination of the candidate to move the state forward.

He charged the Union leaders and members to go all out to support the candidate, saying the next administration will continue to see them as partners in progress.

“A well-organised transport union will enhance our economy, commerce, and security. We thank you for supporting the APC.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has built a detribalised and developed state, and we are confident that Alh Ododo will consolidate on his achievements.”

In his remarks, the Director General of the Government House Administration, who is also a Patron of the Union, said he will continue to support the Union.

Dr Shaibu Oricha also donated a Siena Bus and other items to the Union to enhance their operations.

