As the preparations for the forthcoming Gubernatorial election in Kogi State hot up, the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has said that the Party has absolute confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to deliver a credible that would be acceptable to all and sundry.

Alhaji Ajaka, who stated this in Abuja at the weekend shortly after the launching of the Citizens Interactive Website designed to boost his governorship aspiration weekend, debunked the speculations making the round that he was running an ‘Igala’ agenda, saying ‘ I am going there for the Kogi people and to run a ‘Kogi agenda’.

According to him, “We have absolute confidence in INEC. The rules are very clear, INEC has a guideline, and they have always followed their guideline. Whichever way INEC decides to conduct the election, we are ready to follow them. I have absolute confidence in INEC that we are going to have a free, fair, and transparent election in Kogi State, and by the grace of God, we are going to win.

“We are prepared in all ramifications, and our opponents will be the ones who will want to challenge us in court should we win. By God’s grace, with our people’s support, we are winning on the first ballot.’

“The people of Kogi East have decided on who is their choice. Their choice is Muri Ajaka. So there’s nothing like the Igala agenda; what we have is the Kogi agenda”.





He urged the entire people of the State, irrespective of their religion, political or ethnic afflations, to come out in their numbers and cast their voices for him at the poll, saying that he has all that it would take to make the state alive again

While speaking on the “Citizens Interactive Website*launch, the Campaign Legal Secretary, Ajaka Campaign Council, Barr. Realwan Okpanachi stated that the website was for donations and information from indigenes of the state who might need assistance in their various communities should Muri come into power.

He said, “We are here today for the official unveiling of the various citizen interactive Website/crowdfunding channels. Muri/Sam Liberation Project is purely a people’s project, and as such, these channels, apart from seeking the financial support of the citizens towards building a better Kogi State, are also out to really give the people the ownership, the sense of responsibility by building in some functionalities capable of eliciting useful and peculiar information from them about the various issues bedeviling their immediate communities.

“This interactive/donation medium has two channels which are: The website, www.ajakaforgovernor.com and the USSD code *8011*23# 3. Direct transfer to Zenith Bank 1228709410 (Alh. Murtala Ajaka”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE