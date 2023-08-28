The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kogi and her candidate, Senator Dino Melaye have rejected the recently imposed campaign material/signage fees on political parties for the November 11, 2023, Governorship election by the APC-led administration in the State.

In a statement signed by Kola Olagbondiyan, head, Dino Media Team and Issued to Journalists on Monday in Lokoja, described the imposition of the fees on opposition parties as “vexatious, undemocratic and unrealistic”.

He added that the fees by the Kogi State Signages Agency were an attempt to evade contest and to constrain the democratic field and stir-fry other political parties out of visibility before the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

The statement said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) summarily rejects the repugnant, pugnacious, and unlawful guidelines of the present administration and urges other Political Parties as well as democratic lovers and institutions to reject the fees.

The statement, described the signage fees as illegal, unacceptable for excluding certain Local Government Areas and towns, known to be the strongholds of the PDP, including, Ijumu and Ankpa Local Government Areas where the PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, and his running mate, Hon Habibat Mohammed Deen, respectively hailed from.

According to the statement, “Such feeble and childish attempts by the administration to close the campaign field against the PDP in the State further reveals that the APC has reached its wits end, having become deflated by the crushing rejection of the people ahead of the election”.

Olagbondiyan argued that the PDP has to reject the fees which he called obnoxious and draconian imposition of a general payment of N5,000,000 (five million naira) for outdoor campaign materials, N2,000,000 (two million naira) for every billboard, N1,000,000.00 (one million naira) for every banner deployed and another N50,000,000 (fifty million naira) to be deposited as caution security.

“Our party insists that such devìse is a calculated attempt by the APC administration in Kogi State to defraud the opposition in the State.

“Under the inoperable, illegal guidelines, the PDP, which has deployed over 50 banners in each of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State, will be expected to pay N1,050,000,000 (one billion and fifty million naira) as signage fees alone. It is laughable that this figure already exceeds the entire expenditure threshold of N1b (one billion naira) prescribed for Gubernatorial election under Section 88 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the good people of Nigeria are invited to note that the campaign decrees of APC and the administration are being rolled out two months after INEC had announced the lifting of the ban on political campaigns.

“It is also instructive to note that our party has since deployed our regenerative campaign materials, making the purported guidelines retroactive, inapplicable, and inappropriate.





“The terms of the guidelines by the Bello administration are, to say the least, restrictive, unimaginative, and clandestine. Contrary to the provisions of Section 95 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 that no state apparatus, including the media, should be used to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election, Governor Yahaya Bello has employed the KOSSA to prescribe ridiculous, untenable, and unreasonable fees for campaign materials, including an obnoxious caution deposit,” the statement partly read.

