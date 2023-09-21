Ahead of the Kogi governorship election, a Non-Governmental Organisation (INGO), TAF Africa, has sensitised Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on full participation in the forthcoming election.

According to TAF Africa, the campaign was also to promote the mainstreaming of persons with disabilities in the electoral process.

The Programme Officer, TAF Africa, Mr Olayemi Samuel, said “TAF AFRICA’S ABLE-TO-VOTE CAMPAIGN” in Lokoja that participation of PWDs in the process was key to the nation’s democratic growth.

He also disclosed that INGO’s Voter Education Campaign was aimed at reducing voter apathy to the barest minimum.

Samuel explained that their (PWDs) participation in the forthcoming elections was so vital, as it would go a long way in sampling their rights to vote and be voted for in the nation’s polity.

“This can only be achieved through their awareness of their rights and the electoral process for positive participation in elections.





“What we are trying to do as an INGO is to let them know about the various Acts and laws that favour their full participation in all electoral processes as regards the forthcoming Nov. 11 governorship election in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa States,” he said.

Mrs Egwemi Attah, Disability Desk Officer of INEC in Kogi, said that the commission had made all necessary preparations towards provisions of assistive aids for PWDs to enable the PWDs in Kogi state to participate in the Governorship election in November.

She called on those without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to hasten and register since the window for registration was still open so that they would not be disenfranchised.

One of the speakers at the occasion, Mr Idris Miliki, the Executive Director of Conscience for Human and Conflict Resolution, tasked the PWDs to rise to the occasion to know their rights and fully exercise them.

“Until you have the knowledge about what’s happening around you, it will be difficult for you to covet what belongs to you.

“It’s very unfortunate that most PWDs don’t know about some of the laws and Acts, such as the Disability Rights Act 2018 and the new Electoral Act 2022. You must be knowledgeable,” Miliki advised.

On his part, Mr Solomon Yahaya, the Chairman Joint National Association of PWDs, Kogi Chapter, lamented the effects of stigma and neglect by the society on PWDs and called for a change of attitude.

“While I commend TAF Africa for organising this Able to Vote campaign that brought us together, l hereby call for equal rights and opportunity for PWDs in the nation’s electoral process,” he said.

Yahaya, who was visually impaired, called for adequate security and protection of PWDs from opponents and criminal elements during elections.

