An Elderstateman and legal luminary, Barrister Julius Elukpo, PHD, has emerged winner of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Primary election held in Lokoja on Friday.

The election adopted a consensus model, as other interested Aspirants withdrew for Barrister Julius Elukpo, citing his impeccable character and competence to change the narrative of the state as their reasons for backing down from his ambition.

Addressing the delegates from across the three senatorial Districts of the state, the National Chairman of the ADP, Engineer Yusuf Yabagi, said, in absence of competition from aspirants, the party has no qualms in upholding the lone aspirant as the standard bearer of the party in Kogi state.

Engineer Yabagi represented by Hon . Ben. Atonko, Director of Administration, headquarters, said the election is a process and by today’s consensus election of a foremost man of integrity and impeccable character, the state would be on its path to greatness.

He noted that the process for the election of standard bearer followed due process of allowing every aspirant to test their popularity, however, aspirants decided to step down for a man described as an embodiment of character, capacity and uprightness.

He said the Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, National Executive officers of the party and relevant Security Agencies were on hand to monitor the exercise.

He said, with the calibre of Barr. Julius Elukpo who has the history and challenges of Kogi state at his fingertips will make Kogi a state to be emulated across the country.

He added that with the arrays of human and material resources, Kogi has no relationship with poverty and depravity, assuring with commitment across the board to ensure his success at November 11, 2023, Governorship poll, Kogi state will become the fastest developing economy in the country.

In a remark, the Kogi state chairman of the party, Hon. Ibrahim Itodo, said the party has carefully interrogated the wherewithal of all other aspirants and came to a conclusion that Barrister Julius Elukpo has the edge to propel the party and her candidate to win the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election.

He called on the stakeholders and members of the party to adopt the candidate and work hard to market his antecedents in order to defeat o candidates of other parties.

In a remark after his emergence, Barrister Elukpo commended the party for considering him worthy to fly their flag in the forthcoming Kogi state Governorship election.





He disclosed that his participation in the struggle and eventual creation of Kogi state out of Kwara and Benue states was borne out of his passion for making Kogi a role model in the Nigeria federation.

He said, his major proposition is his commitment to rule of law and order, equity and justice, saying in pursuing these causes, he has had collision part with those at the helm of the affairs.

He noted that his agitation for a state of her own saw, the creation of the Benue state out of Kwara and plateau states in 1976, adding that given the enormous human materials and human resources, the new state would take the country by storm.

He lamented that despite human and material resources, Kogi state kept wallowing in underdevelopment, reasons why he has to offer himself to lead the crusade for the chance of narrative of unprepared leadership.

He said his experience in private and public sectors lazed with impeccable character and competence, the people of the state should bury their sentiments and vote for him for the transformation of the state.

He disclosed that the Kogi East elders had made up their minds not to vote for an amateurish candidate to rule over the state again and have spoken with one voice to support those who have the history of the state and there is no other person than Barrister Julius Elukpo.

He explained that in an attempt to find the best candidate that will represent Kogi East, 14 member panel was set up to scrutinize aspirants across parties, saying he emerged the best with over 90% approval rate.

He called on the Kogi elders who did the rating without ethnic collocations to ensure that his candidature is supported by all sons and daughters of Kogi East for eventual winning at the November 11 Governorship polls.

He promises to focus on the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company and the construction of bridges on rivers Niger and Benue at Lokoja to Shintaku and Bagana.

