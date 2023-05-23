The former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Usman Jibril has picked the governorship ticket of the Accord Party as the party candidate in the forthcoming Kogi Governorship election.

Admiral Jibril former member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and also APC governorship aspirant in 2019 was handed the ticket as a consensus candidate by the delegates on Tuesday after the party’s primary which took place at Kefas multi-purpose hall in Lokoja.

In his acceptance speech, he said he is on a rescue mission promising that if elected as the next Governor of Kogi state his administration will transform the state.

He also promised to end the percentage salary paid to workers at the local government level adding that civil servants in the state will not regret it if voted as the next Governor of Kogi State.

The former Admiral said the state has suffered a lot under the administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as the governor of the state, stressing that this time around he is ready to face any obstacles to make sure he becomes the next Governor of Kogi State.

He promised to develop Lokoja the state capital of Kogi state which he said the state capital needs to be developed because Lokoja is the first capital of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…





Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…