A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State and the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has described Sen Smart Adeyemi’s assessment of the last Governorship Primary of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State as “vituperation of a desperately dangerous bad loser”.

Fanwo stated this in Lokoja while fielding questions from journalists on Saturday, saying the APC Governorship Primary remains one of the most transparent in the history of the State.

“It is right for the media to give space to all to air their views. When we have such platforms, we must be responsible enough not to abuse them and dangerously misinform the general public.

“The world saw the primary on television and on other media platforms. The primary didn’t only hold, it was free, fair and credible.

“We have always been here with Senator Smart Adeyemi and with all due respect, his own definition of a credible election is one won by him. Any other election not won by him is not credible as far as he is concerned.

“Yes, I watched him saying all sorts of things after filing his case. He said Alh. Ahmed Ododo is from the same family, ward and clan as the Governor. He said fielding him was the height of injustice. He dwelled so much on those fallacies and didn’t even remember to tell the world why he is in court.

“To set the record straight, Alh. Usman Ododo doesn’t share the same family with the Governor. They are not from the same Ward and they even belong to different state constituencies. Assuming but not conceding to the fact that he shares the same Ward with the Governor, does that render him legally incapable of vying for the ticket of the party?

“What Senator Smart Adeyemi is trying to do is to incite the Kogi West people against the Governor and the APC leadership after reaping what others sowed into the party. He is an unfair leader pretending to fighting for equity and justice. Okun is a sophisticated society that can’t be hoodwinked into his crocodile tears.

“The same Smart Adeyemi had told the world the laudable projects of the Governor in Kogi West. Why is he turning around now to accuse the Governor of ethnic bias”.

Fanwo said the party is not losing sleep over the “frivolous petition before the court”, insisting that the party move on to consolidate ahead of the November 11 poll.

“Our party has a constitution and it was followed in the entire process”, he said.





He called on APC members to continue to work hard to maintain their political dominance in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…