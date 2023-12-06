The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand Unuoha, has ordered a thorough and diligent investigation into the attack on Mr David Umar Mike, Secretary to State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal by suspected hoodlums.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Command Public Relations, Officer SP William Ayah.

According to the statement, “on the 4th of this month, at about 1820hrs, one Mr David Umar Mike male Secretary to Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal along with Labode Apreala female Confidential Secretary and Hassimu Adamu Assistant Secretary, came to State Criminal Investigation Department, Kogi State Police Headquarters and reported that on the said date three of them left their Hotel rooms in Lokoja about 1300hrs heading to their Office at the High Court Complex driving in his (David’s) Peugeot 406 Car.

“According to him, just before the CBN at about 1320hrs, one SUV vehicle which had earlier overtaken them blocked his car with two other SUVs following behind.

“All of them surrounded and blocked him as he attempted to reverse. That he saw about seven hooded men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car, ransacked the car and made away with all the the documents including Petitions filed by four (4) Parties namely Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), two (2) Record Books/a Bag containing his personal items. He claimed to have also reported to the DSS Office.

Hence the Commissioner ordered a thorough and diligent investigation into the incident, the Command added that “The attention of the Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to series of distorted information on the incident hence the need to set the records straight. The general public is advised to avoid statements that may prejudice ongoing investigation into the matter”.

The Command therefore appealed to anyone with useful information on the alleged incident to provide the same to the Command, adding that the public will be updated as the investigation progresses.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE