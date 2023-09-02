The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed optimism that the APC remains the party to beat in the forthcoming Governorship polls, insisting that the Party will win convincingly the November Election in Kogi State.

The APC National Chairman made the disclosure at a dinner organised to honor the Members of the Kogi State National Campaign Council for the State Governorship Election who are in the State for the official inauguration of the Committee.

The APC National Chairman described Kogi State as APC and secured for the Party, expressed confidence that the party will this time around record 99% success in the Governorship election, above the 90% success it recorded during the 2023 General election in the Governorship Election.

The APC National Chairman assured of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s support in providing an enabling environment required for peaceful and credible conduct of the Kogi Governorship election.

While pointing out that the National Working Committee of the Party is focused, energized, and united to take APC to the next level where it would be people-centered, expressed optimism that the APC in Kogi State has in the past won all its elections by 90%, says the Party looks forward to repeating the same feat as well as surpassing the record in the November governorship election.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje assured of the support of the APC National Working Committee that would enable the Kogi APC to win the November Governorship Election and urged for all hands to be on deck, to be more united and committed by members towards an overwhelming win.

In his remarks, Gov Yahaya Bello assured that the APC in the State will win more than 90% of the votes and described the State as an APC State since he came on board.

Gov Bello expressed confidence about his successor, the APC Governorship flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, as one who has been well groomed, with the needed experience and competence, assured that he will do well in providing the needed leadership.

Gov Bello maintained that the APC will more than ever before perform better than it has always done in the forthcoming November Governorship Election.

Gov Bello was upbeat that the election will be won before midday of November 11, said the State is APC and that APC is Kogi State.





While pointing out that upon assumption of office, Kogi State used to be majorly a PDP State, but attributed his leadership style, successes, and achievements recorded by his administration to why the state was converted to an APC State.

Gov Bello revealed that there is no opposition in the State that can stop the winning streak of the party, and disclosed that in 2019 and 2023, the APC won about 80% and 90% votes, respectively; however said the APC will not leave any stone unturned and for granted in the November Governorship Elections as it will continue to work hard and also play by the rules.

Gov Bello described the APC Governorship Candidates, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo and Oyibo Salifu, his running mate, as experienced, assured that the team has all it takes to sustain and build on the achievements and successes of the APC administration in the State.

Speaking at the dinner, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, the APC Governorship Flagbearer, promised to lead the State in a manner that the people will be proud of.

The APC Flagbearer says his optimism of a clean sweep of the November governorship election in the State is hinged on the experience of serial winners that make up members of the APC campaign council, assured that the party will coast home to victory.

Alhaji Usman promised to build on the enduring legacies of Gov. Bello in terms of achievements in the health, education, and security sector that has remained unmatched and said it would only take an APC administration to sustain and accomplish.

While pointing out that Kogi State cannot afford to be in the opposition, he promised to build on the template of development of the APC, which he explained is about the welfare of the people.

Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo described the APC agenda as the Kogi agenda, with emphasis on the development of the critical sector of the economy and the people, and appealed to members to join in building a virile Kogi State.

