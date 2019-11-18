Kogi guber: APC Chieftain says Bello will do better second term

Mr Ade Omole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has assured Kogi people that Gov. Yahaya Bello, will do better in his second term in office.

Omole, who is the leader of the UK chapter of the APC, said, on Monday, in Abuja, while reacting to Bello`s re-election at the just concluded Nov. 16, Kogi governorship poll.

“Bello will do even better in his second term in office by delivering democracy dividends to the people of Kogi; I see him being more focused and determined this time around,’’ he said.

He expressed happiness that the people of Kogi were not deterred by negative propaganda against Bello ahead of the elections, saying that they voted their conscience.

Omole thanked the people of the state for voting the APC and re-electing Bello for a second term in office, adding that they should have faith in the party.

He stressed that the APC meant well for Nigerians both at the national and state levels, saying they should have faith and work with the party to enthrone good governance in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared Bello winner of the election with a total of 406, 222 votes to defeat his closest rival, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 189,704 votes.

The election result was announced by INEC`s Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Umar.

The PDP’s agent, however, refused to sign the results declared by INEC.

The PDP had, on Sunday, dissociated itself from the result, with Wada, its candidate at the election alleging irregularities and voter intimidation as their reasons.

The party also described the figures announced by INEC as “fictitious’’ and therefore unacceptable.

(NAN)