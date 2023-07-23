The House of Representatives member representing Ajaokuta federal constituency in Kogi State, Barr. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem has called on the people of his constituency to rally around the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, for the upcoming election.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of the constituency for their unwavering support from the beginning of the campaign process to the end of the election.

Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem Egidi made this disclosure in Adogo during a well-attended reception organized to thank his supporters and electorate for their support during the last House of Representatives election.

Hon. Egidi reaffirmed his commitment to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituency and called for support for Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Kogi APC governorship candidate for the November 11 election.

While thanking the constituents, including APC support groups, political stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional leaders, associations, community leaders, activists, and opinion leaders for giving him the opportunity to serve, he promised to continue rendering selfless services for the development of humanity.

Egidi also expressed his belief that Ahmed Ododo would bring his wealth of wide experience to bear.

Egidi urged them to align with the present political reality in the state and the country’s political pendulum by casting their votes for Ododo and the APC, adding that this would further guarantee unrestricted access to dividends of democracy at all levels of government.

“It is indeed a moment of gratitude. You have stood by me and my party – the All Progressives Congress (APC). You have worked hard and sacrificed for us to bring about the necessary developments.

My dear people of the Ajaokuta federal constituency, I want to thank you sincerely for the unquantifiable show of solidarity and abundant love as exhibited at the various polling units.

“I am urging you to give Ahmed Usman Ododo and the APC maximum support and show him, love, on election day, the same way you extended love to me to enable our dear state to achieve greater heights,” Egidi appealed.

Ahmed Usman Ododo, who arrived at Adogo, Ajaokuta Local Government, the reception venue, some minutes before 2 pm, went around the venue to receive cheers from the crowd, even as the entire Adogo area of the event was at a standstill.





The elated Governorship candidate told the people that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state would not take their support for granted, saying a lot more would be done in terms of development for Greater Kogi to continue to rise.

Reacting to the massive turnout, Ododo said the vast attendance further confirmed the strength of the APC as the only party of choice in the state.

Clad in branded white attire with a face cap, the crowd dominated the Ajaokuta local government headquarters in a political carnival.

The governorship candidate mounted the rostrum to seek the mandate of the people, saying he will deliver on his developmental promises.

“I greet you all, our supporters. We are happy God has given us good health. I’m happy for you to have come out in large numbers.

“Just some weeks ago, you came out in large numbers to elect our brother, Barr. Sanni Abdulraheem Egidi. I want to thank you, friends, supporters, and well-wishers. You have come out again today to show love and commitment.”

He, however, appealed to them to elect him for continuous and efficient service delivery.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of APC in Kogi State, Hon. Abdullahi Bello aka Dollar, said the party is the ruling party in the state, promising the electorate that the party would not disappoint them.

