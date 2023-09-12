A member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Alhaji Muktar Atimah, has refuted the claim that the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the party’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, are related.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Atimah said the statement credited to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide that Governor Bello and Ododo are related is false.

The statement reads as follows,”It is not surprising that a desperate and losing candidate of ADC, supposed elder Leke Abejide has been dishing out a misleading information about His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC candidate, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo that they are related.

“To set the record straight, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello is from agassa/ahache ward of okene 1 state constituency while Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo is from Upogoro/Odenku ward in Okene 2 state constituency of Kogi State.

“It’s fabrication and attention seeker for ADC candidate to make such statements, when you lie to gain votes, definitely, you intend to rule the state with lies.

“His anchor man from Okehi LGA, the former chairman of Okehi LGA who happened to have benefitted from GYB lead administration by nominating him to a Federal board position (college of education board chairman, Jos, in Plateau State) has long been rejected by the local government he govern, especially the critical stakeholders from the Eika district he came from.

“The last election, his anchor man who deliberately lost woefully from the polling unit, ward and local government despite being the director general campaign central.

“Elder Leke Abejide, don’t be deceived by him and others believing your non-factual statement about Kogi Central and Kogi state at large.

“Ododo Usman Ahmed is winning the next gubernatorial despite your lies and blackmail by saying he’s related to GYB.

“What matters is the good policy, the good ideas, the drive and the determination of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo to make our dear state better than it has ever been. Without these qualities u cannot rule our dear State”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE