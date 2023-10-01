The opposition Labour Party in Kogi State has called on the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force and all other security agencies in the country to probe a retired military officer, Col. Vincent Enemona Abu Rtd. parading himself as the party’s governorship candidate ahead of the November 11 election in the state.

In a press statement issued to journalists on Sunday, the State Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Idakwo Emmanuel, noted that “a combination of party State Executives, Local Government Chairmen and their secretaries has come to a collective agreement that the attention of all security agencies must be drawn to the unlawful behavior of Col. Abu (Rtd), who after a Federal High court judgement in Abuja, suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/598/2023 which upheld the legitimate candidacy of Barrister Adejoh Okeme, and the Supreme court judgement that has forever put to rest the apologetic display of shame of the Lamidi Apapa group, by affirming Julius Abure as the National chairman of Labour Party.”

According to him, the action of Col. Abu Rtd parading himself as Labour Party Governorship Candidate has continued to cause confusion in Kogi State in a bid to deceive supporters and well-wishers to give him financial support.

He noted that all those giving financial support to him on the bases of his claims that he is the Governorship Candidate of Labour Party party in Kogi State has been defrauded as he never participated in the primary election that was conducted under the supervision of INEC.

“We are worried about the actions of a man that has worked in the military that most people will expect to have high morals and principles to stoop so low to the point of disgracefully disrespecting lay down laws and principles as well as the judgement of the court, just because he wants to use his portfolio to make some money for himself.

“This rascality must stop and security agencies should probe him at this point. We will not seat back and watch any individual disregard the judgement of the highest court in the land. The vision of Labour Party is to bring to an end criminality and rascality in all forms, and Barrister Adejoh Okeme has been chosen by the people to champion the agenda of labour party at the ballot come November 11th 2023, and move the state from consumption to a productive and prosperous state” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE