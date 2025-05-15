Kogi group writes NSA, Gov Ododo over monarch’s abduction, insecurity

Concerned over the spate of insecurity across Yagbaland in the Okun section of Kogi State, a non-partisan socio-economic and cultural group, Yagba Action Group (YAG), has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other security agencies to take measures to protect the communities.

The group also called on the Kogi State Government to take necessary measures to stem these attacks and curb insecurity in Kogi.

In a statement on Thursday, YAG expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in Kogi due to violent crimes, particularly kidnappings and gruesome killings, occurring across communities in Yagbaland.

The group’s statement is coming on the heels of the abduction of 100-year-old third-class monarch, Oba J.D. Ogunyanda Ilufemiloye, the Obalohun of Okoloke in Yagba West Local Council of the state, by unknown gunmen as the palace of the traditional ruler was invaded by suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Thursday, May 15, before taking him away.

As a result of his abduction, massive protest is ongoing in the area at the time of this statement is being issued as residents of Okoloke mostly women trooped to the streets demanding the rescue of their king from the hands of his captors while also calling on the government to end the menace of kidnapping in Yagbaland.

Consequently, the group, disclosed it had resolved to petition the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Assembly through Yagba’s representatives, Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) and Hon Leke Abejide, member, House of Representatives (Yagba Federal Constituency).

The statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Tunde Olusunle and Coordinator, Engr Toba Adebayo, and addressed to the ONSA titled ‘Unrelenting Wave of Insecurity in Yagbaland: A Call for Urgent and Decisive Action’stated: “On behalf of Yagba Agent Group, committed to the peace, progress, security, and development of Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State, we write to express deep concern over the rising wave of insecurity threatening the lives and livelihoods of our people.

“In recent months, our constituency has witnessed a disturbing surge in cases of kidnappings, banditry acts, unprovoked killings, and coordinated attacks on rural communities by unidentified gunmen. These incidents have instilled fear among residents, disrupted farming and commercial activities, and rendered several roads and villages unsafe for daily life.



“It has gotten to a point where dwellers are picked up from their homes and taken to an unknown destination. While local vigilante groups, hunters and community leaders have made commendable efforts to resist these criminal elements, their capacity has been overwhelmed by the sophisticated weaponry and coordinated tactics deployed by the perpetrators.

“We are therefore appealing for urgent national intervention through your esteemed office to coordinate a multi-agency security response, increase intelligence surveillance, and deploy special tactical units to secure the Yagba axis with a view to eradicating these elements. Without swift and decisive action, the situation may deteriorate further and spiral beyond local containment. We trust in the commitment of your office to the protection of lives and national stability, and we are hopeful that Yagba Federal Constituency will receive the necessary federal attention to restore peace and order.

“The abduction of His Royal Highness, the Obalohun of Okoloke, a Third Class monarch in Yagba West Local Council in the wee hours of Thursday in his palace is the latest of recent incidents that shocked our land. These include, but are not limited to the following: In the Isanlu axis of Yagba East, a spree of kidnappings occurred around December 2023/Jan 2024. Within 48 hours in early January, over six people were abducted around Isanlu, and three captives were killed while attempting to escape between Idofin and Isanlu.

“In a bold daytime raid, about 10 gunmen dressed in black invaded Ejiba community market (Yagba West LGA) and abducted two people – a prominent businesswoman (known as “Bukky”) and a male customer – amid sporadic gunfire that sent residents fleeing. Just 10 days later, Ogbe community (a Yagba West border town) was ambushed.

“Two young men were brutally killed by suspected herdsmen who attacked them on a local road. The assailants, armed with sophisticated weapons, slaughtered the victims and escaped before local security could respond. Criminal activities have spilt across state lines.

“In Feb 2024, for example, the traditional ruler of Koro, a retired army general ,was killed in Koro (a Kwara State town bordering Yagba West) by suspected bandits. And in April 2024, kidnappers who seized students from a Kogi Central college reportedly held them in the Yagba West forests; tragically, two student hostages were found murdered and dumped in the bush between Okunran and Okoloke (Yagba West) during negotiations.

“Along the Ayere–Kabba Expressway (at the southern edge of Yagba land), armed assailants struck in March 2025. They abducted three travellers and wounded four others in a single attack. In the Oke-Ere community of Yagba West, villagers reached a breaking point. After a string of attacks and the killing of three locals by suspected herdsmen, hundreds of aggrieved women protested half-naked on April 10, 2025.

“A fortnight ago, Kola Sunday, a 17-year-old SS3 student, was working on his family’s farm near Odo-Ere (Yagba West HQ) when he was ambushed and shot dead by suspected herdsmen. Two younger siblings with him narrowly escaped. The boy’s killing, just days before his WAEC exam, sent shockwaves through the community.

“In a disturbing new tactic, some kidnappers have begun mutilating victims. In late April 2025, Lanlege Adewale and his brother were abducted while riding a motorcycle to Ogbe (Yagba West). Held in captivity by an eight-man gang, Adewale attempted to escape their forest camp. The enraged kidnappers struck him with a machete, severing his left hand as he raised it to block a lethal blow to his neck. He was eventually rescued by a combined security team.

“YAG bemoans the escalation of insecurity in the region despite some government interventions — including joint military operations, donations of patrol vehicles to boost community policing and the establishment of a Military Forward Operating Base in the outskirts of Egbe, boundaries of Kogi and Kwara State noting that these efforts have not yielded lasting impact.”

While urging all concerned stakeholders to intensify actions and go beyond rhetoric, YAG declared, “The criminals are still emboldened, and our people remain unsafe.”

The group called on the two federal lawmakers from the area, Senator Karimi and Hon Abejide to push for special federal grants for Kogi West security, while urging the state government to allocate some of its security vote specifically for gadgets and logistics in Yagba, support for victims and public confidence building.

“Our people are resilient and peace-loving, but we cannot remain silent while our lives are endangered. We appeal to all our representatives — His Excellency Governor Ododo, Senator Karimi, Hon. Leke Abejide, State Assembly members, and Local Government Chairmen — to act swiftly, boldly, and decisively. The time to secure Yagba is now,” the statement added.

