Kogi govt warns Dauda Shelika against parading self as Etsu Nupe Lokoja

Kogi State Government has ordered Emmanuel Dauda Shelika to stop parading himself as Etsu Nupe Lokoja or engaging in any related activities, failure to comply with this directive, the law will take its course.

In a letter titled “Re: Illegal Creation of Chieftaincy Stool and Installation of Chief” which was addressed to Emmanuel Dauda Shelika from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs dated 8th April 2025 and signed by Principal Admin Officer Odah Anthony for Commissioner read as follows:

“I have been directed to refer to the letter from Lokoja Local Government Traditional Council dated 13th January 2025 and some of your invitation letters to individuals and to inform you that it has come to the attention of the Ministry that you have been unlawfully parading yourself as Etsu Nupe, Lokoja and purportedly engaging in acts suggesting the creation of existing Chieftaincy stool within Kogi State, and Lokoja in particular.

“This is to formally advise you to desist forthwith from such acts which are not only misleading and unlawful but also pose a threat to peace and public order in Lokoja.

Be informed that under the chiefs law of Kogi State, 2006, no individual has the authority to assume or appoint or create a new, stool aside from the State government through its appropriate institutions.

“You are hereby directed to immediately stop parading yourself under the said title or engaging in any related activities. Failure to comply with this directive, the law will: take its course. Please, take the contents of this letter seriously and heed the warning.“