Israel Arogbonlo

Kogi Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned Department of Security Service (DSS) over alleged harassment of its members in the State.

In a letter dated February 6 and signed by the Kogi PDP Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Iliyasu Zubair, the PDP claimed the State Government is witch-hunting its members.

“We are constrained to draw your attention to the unfortunate interference of the Kogi State Government in the affairs of the State Command of your department.

“Regrettably, the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security Service (DSS) has constituted itself into a witch-hunting tool of the State Government, harassing our supporters, intimidating and detaining them for no just cause.

“This worrisome trend is most prevalent in the Kogi Central Senatorial District where the State Governor hails from. In the last two (2) months, no fewer than thirty (30) of our staunch party faithful have been unjustly arrested, harassed and kept for weeks unending in the custody of the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security (DSS) under the pretence of investigation of fictitious allegations.

“In the light of the foregoing, I respectfully request you to please, direct the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security Service (DSS) to transfer all petitions and ongoing investigations to the National Headquarters with immediate effect.

“We are confident that the grant of our request would provide a level playing ground for all and such thar may have a genuine need to appear in your office in the interest of equity and fairness particularly as it concerns our party supporters,” the letter read.

But, in his reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Promise Emmanuel said he was not aware of the allegation adding that “I’m not in the best position to speak on this matter, you can please talk to the Commissioner of Information or the Chief Press Secretary to Mr Governor”.

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed, could not be reachable, as all efforts to get their comments on the matter proved abortive at press time.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE