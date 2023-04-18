Yekini Jimoh Lokoja

Kogi state government has upgraded and revitalize rural health clinics in every political ward of the state, recruited over sixty midwives to effectively manage the health facilities across the state.

The Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) Dr Abubakar Yakubu stated this during the 2023 Safe Motherhood Day commemoration held in Lokoja.

He expressed its determination to reduce the maternal mortality rate to the barest minimum in the state, assuring that more effort would be committed to primary healthcare service delivery in order to achieve the feat.

According to him, the World Health Organization (WHO) records indicated that pregnancy and childbirth-related deaths kills about 830 women per day globally, adding that between 2016 and 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) mandate that, the global maternal death ratio be reduced below 70 per 100,000 babies.

The Executive Director, PHCDA, said to meet the WHO target, the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, has been working assiduously toward ensuring that, pregnant women deliver their babies without any complications.

According to him, the National Safe Motherhood Day 2023 with the theme “Access to quality maternal care: a right for every pregnant Woman” is apt noting that pregnant women were drawn across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State to create awareness about the proper healthcare of women and maternity facilities for pregnant and lactating women in the state.

While commending the state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his effort in improving the healthcare service of women across the State, Dr Yakubu said the agency would do its best toward the realization of 2023 theme with slagon “save the mothers save the future”.

He urged all the stakeholders in the health sector to key into the vision to reduce pregnancy complications among young women in Kogi state.

In her paper presentation, titled “overcoming delays to access maternal services” Dr Mary Onoja-Alexander urged government at all levels to put policies in place that would guarantee the safety of mothers..

He charged pregnant women in the state to prioritize the use of recognized health facilities while delivering their babies in order to avoid unnecessary complications during childbirth.





High point of 2023 National Safe Motherhood Day was the distribution towels to over 100 pregnant women in Kogi State.