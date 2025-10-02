Kogi govt to sign MoU with 15 pharmaceutical companies

The Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency, Pharm. Ibrahim Salamat Onize, has disclosed that the agency is engaging at least 15 pharmaceutical manufacturers to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for pooled procurement through the Africa Research Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC-ESM).

Speaking during the inauguration of the Drugs Sustainable Supply System Steering Committee, the Executive Secretary stressed that the MoU will ensure the sustainable availability of drugs and medical consumables with a 25% price reduction and assured quality for distribution to all state health facilities.

“Plans are underway to register pharmaceutical distributors with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to partner with the state government. This initiative has the potential to increase local economic participation and generate revenue through pre-qualification registrations, tender payments, and BPP registration fees via KGIRS.

“The agency also plans to equip and operationalise a functional quality control laboratory with government support. Drug testing will attract charges from manufacturers and distributors, boosting state revenue. The quality control unit will focus on ensuring the availability of high-quality drugs and consumables, thereby building trust and potentially increasing demand from government hospitals, pharmacy outlets, and private hospitals, which in turn will drive revenue generation.

“The agency has conducted capacity assessments and sensitisation workshops with various partners, including the National Product Supply Chain Management Programme (NPSCMP), the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), Health System Chain Limited (HSCL), Engender Health, and others, to address healthcare needs. The availability of logistics and inventory tools will further enhance service delivery.”

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, speaking on behalf of the Executive Governor of the state, urged committee members to uphold integrity and diligence in their roles, emphasising that their appointments represent a significant commitment to serving the people of Kogi State.

Dr. Adeiza noted that the formation of the Sustainable Supply System Steering Committee reflects Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration’s dedication to advancing and developing the state’s health sector. He added that the administration has made substantial investments to prioritise health in its governance agenda.

The Commissioner further explained that the Integrated Sustainable Health Supply System (ISHSS) Steering Committee is essential for strengthening the governance structure of the agency.

The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner for Health, with the Director of Pharmaceutical Services from the State Ministry of Health serving as Secretary. It will also include representatives from relevant agencies, boards, ministries, and key stakeholders.

