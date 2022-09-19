Kogi govt to reintroduce history, religious studies in secondary schools

The Executive Chairman, Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM), Mrs Cecilia Cook has hinted that religious studies and history will return to the state school curriculum from the 2022/2023 academic calendar.

She was speaking at the just concluded 2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional Training Programme of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools ( ANCOPSS), North Central Zone held in Lokoja.

Mrs Cook noted that the Religious Studies Teachers as well as those of History are to be employed in the ongoing recruitment of secondary school teachers.

According to her, the history of Nigeria might go into extinction if the youngest Nigerians currently know less or nothing about the background of the country, hence the reintroduction of history and religion in the Kogi Secondary School system.

She explained that religious studies that teach about moral values and godly conduct are no longer compulsory subjects in schools, warning that vices such as internet fraud and other immorality are a result of a lack of religious teachings.

She said the reintroduction of the subjects is part of the reforms the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello has brought to the State Education Sector.

