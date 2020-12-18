Kogi govt secures freedom for two indigent suspects standing trial separately for murder, manslaughter

The Kogi State government through the Office of the Public Defender and Citizens Rights Commission (PDCRC), has secured the release of one Mr Unekwu Abah and another, Mr Solomon Abuh, who were standing trials separately for the offences of murder and manslaughter respectively.

A legal team from PDCRC led by its Director-General, Barr. Abdullahi Zakari, secured the freedom of both Abah and Abuh in their separate trials after been discharged and acquitted by the Trial Judge of the High Court of Justice, Okpo, Kogi State.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the judgement on Friday in Okpo, the DG of PDCRC, Barr. Zakari said it was tears of humanity and joy unspeakable as both Abah and Abuh regained their freedom.

Zakari noted that Unekwu Abah, if convicted, would have been sentenced to death, while Solomon Abuh would have gone for life imprisonment as provided in the penal provisions for which they were tried.

According to Zakari, both were incarcerated at Custodial Centre Ankpa for over a year pending trial and conclusion of their separate cases. Their stories are pathetic as their accusers never showed up all through the course of the trial to press the charges against them.

“The inability to afford the services of a lawyer to handle their defence partly explained the restriction of their liberty while on the awaiting trial inmates list of the Custodial Centre.

“Their indigency resulting in their inability to engage and pay for the services of a Lawyer was what drawn the attention of the presiding Judge, Hon Justice Husseini to request the Office of Kogi Public Defender and Citizens’ Rights Commission (PDCRC) to take up the defence of Abah and Abuh in their separate trials.

“After barely two months of trial, the Director-General with his team of law officers, on the 16th December 2020 the Judge held that the prosecution has failed in the two separate cases to establish the guilt of the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt. The Court held that the failure of the prosecution to secure the appearance of their accusers, who are vital and material witnesses, to come to Court to prove the charges against the Defendants was fatal.

“It was great joy my colleagues and I, as we accompanied Unekwu Abah and Solomon Abuh (both from different places) from Ankpa Custodial Centre after packing their belongings to enjoy freedom, breathe Nigeria free air, reunite with their families and to eat the food of their choice grown on Nigeria soil.

“To my colleagues and I, it is all tears of humanity and joy unspeakable,” Zakari said.

He stressed that as a legal practitioner, it was not the victory or the loss of cases that throws one into a frenzy that he had lived with, for about two decades of his call to practice law.

He noted that this particular judgement was only so very special to his heart having regard to the facts of the cases, the tearful stories of Abah and Abuh the fact that there are thousands of them in our criminal justice stream and his recent appointment as Director-General of PDCRC with a mandate to project the indigents, represent their interest, provide free legal aid and protect the Human Rights of residents of Kogi State; It is a life of joy to me and my team.

“We are forever grateful to Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Hon Ibrahim Sanni Muhammed SAN, who saw the importance of establishing the commission and deemed us worthy to serve as Pioneer DG and Law Officers to serve at the commission,” Zakari said.

Responding to the gesture by PDCRC, Unekwu Abah and Solomon Abuh, expressed their gratitude to Gov. Yahaya Bello and the commission, saying they were full of great excitement.

Abah said he was extremely happy and thankful to PDCRC for coming to take his defence and took him out of the prison after spending one year.

He noted that he had no parents and nobody could be of any help to him from his family while expressing his profound appreciation to DG and his lawyers who saved him without paying a single kobo for their services.

On his part, Solomon Abuh, a father of four boys, said he was full of joy and appreciation to the DG and his team for walking him into freedom after spending almost a year in custody on a completely false accusation.

“I did not spend a single kobo to the lawyers that undertook my defence. I pray God to bless and reward them”, Abuh said.

