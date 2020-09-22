Kogi govt sacks KIRS chairman, Kogi LG service commission

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has sacked the Kogi State Chairman of Internal Revenue Service, (KIRS), Alhaji Nda Aliyu Salami and also all members of the local government service commission for misappropriation of funds.

It was learnt that the sack was as a result of the fact that the service was on not able to meet the deadline of the amount required from them since the beginning of the year.

A source stated that the inability of the revenue agency to meet the required N1 billion monthly generated revenue was responsible for the disbandment of the agency.

It was revealed that the state government was not comfortable with its inability to embark on any meaningful projects since January 2020 due to poor internal revenue generation from the agency.

However, a statement issued late last night by the state commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo confirmed the development adding that the Finance Commissioner, Ashiwaju Idris Ashiru has been appointed to head Interim Management Committee.

“The Kogi State government has suspended the Management of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service with immediate effect and appointed an Interim Management Committee to oversee the daily activities of the Service.”

Fanwo who was responding to an inquiry from our correspondent said the suspension was predicated on “violation of corporate governance in the service”, saying the State Government had to act to save the service from further violations.

“Yes, the management has been suspended”, he said, explaining that the decision came, as a result, the 2019 Audited Financial Report of the Service.

“The governor is conscious of things that have to do with excellent corporate governance, transparency and accountability.

“The 2019 Audited Financial Report of the service shows that there were infractions and the governor had to make a decision to ensure the Service is repositioned.

“In the place of the Management, the governor has appointed an Interim Management Committee to oversee the daily affairs of the Service.

“The newly appointed Interim Management Committee is to be chaired by the Hon. Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris.

Other members of the Committee are the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, SAN, the Auditor General of the State, Alh. Yakubu Okala and the Auditor General Local Government, Alh. Usman Ododo while the Accountant General of the State, Alh. Momoh Jibrin is to serve as the Secretary”.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Asiru confirmed that they have met with members of the suspended Management Committee and told them to hand over to the most senior staff in their respective departments while the suspended Chairman has also handed over.

Similarly, the state government has sacked all members of Kogi State local government service commission for misappropriation of funds.

According to the source, the chairman of the commission, Professor Shuaibu Ibrahim and members were sacked for allegedly mismanaging funds running into several millions of naira which were meant for training but allegedly used the money in purchasing vehicles for members without the directive from the governor.

Meanwhile the state commissioner for information and communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo also confirmed the development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE