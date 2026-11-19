Kogi State Government has returned 150 cattle recovered during security operations to their owners from Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara, about 10 months after they were reportedly stolen by suspected bandits.

The animals were among more than 300 cattle rustled when armed men allegedly invaded the community and opened fire on herders, forcing them to abandon their livestock and flee.

They were later recovered during a joint security operation in Kogi State involving the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and local hunters.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Kogi State Security Adviser, retired Commander Jerry Omodara, said the recovery reflected the commitment of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration to tackling banditry and other criminal activities.

Omodara disclosed that security operatives had recovered more cattle, but only 150 had so far been identified and claimed by their owners.

He assured that the remaining animals would be handed over to their rightful owners after the necessary identification and verification processes had been completed.

The security adviser commended the participating security agencies and local hunters for their efforts, promising that the government would continue to strengthen security operations across the state, particularly ahead of the Yuletide season.

He also urged residents to provide security agencies with timely and credible information to support efforts to prevent and combat criminal activities.

Omodara maintained that the state government would not negotiate with criminal elements, while identifying illegal mining as one of the factors contributing to insecurity in some parts of Kogi State.

Two of the beneficiaries, Muhammed Sani and Abubakar Muhammed, thanked the Kogi State Government and security agencies for recovering their livestock.

They said the loss of the cattle over several months had subjected their families to considerable hardship and uncertainty, adding that their recovery had brought renewed hope.

The owners noted that the return of the animals would help restore their livelihoods after months of financial and personal difficulties.