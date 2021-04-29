Kogi govt receives presidential visiting panel to FUL

Kogi State government has received the special Presidential Visitation Panel to the Federal University Lokoja as part of the Federal Government efforts to reposition the education sector particularly tertiary institution across the country.

The panel was received by the Deputy Governor, Chief Dr Edward Onoja on behalf of the state government who welcomed the guest and gave assurances of the commitment of the state under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello to position the institution among the best of its peers.

The Deputy Governor noted that the Federal University of Lokoja based on its location and other historical antecedents hence it was a responsibility that the government owed the younger generation to ensure that the institution was made more suitable and attractive for learning.

He noted that the State government has made certain commitments to the institution as part of its support towards the relocation of the institution to its permanent site, adding that he would communicate the request of the panel as regards the acquiring of the Permanent Site’s land title to the governor whom he was certain would direct the corresponding Agencies to promptly make the document available.

The Deputy Governor assured the panel of their safety within the shores of the confluence state while reiterating that Kogi State through the help of God and foresight of the Governor have maintained a safe status despite being boarded by 10 states.

The chairman of the Visitation panel and former Ambassador who represented Nigeria in some of the Scandinavia countries, Amb. Godknows Bolade Igali noted that the Federal University of Lokoja was one of the 38 Federal University in the country currently receiving the presidential panel, aside from Federal polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

He revealed that after years of its establishment the visitation was the first of such adding that the Federal University Lokoja holds a very important position in the country based on its geographical and historical antecedents as both the nexus between the North and the south as well as being located in the historical city of Lokoja.

Amb. Godknows stressed that there assignment also involved putting together recommendations which would include how well the Federal Government could invest in the institution while he opined that the institution should have relocated to its permanent site in Felele.

While he appreciated the State Government for providing such a large expanse of land with a good topography for the institution’s permanent site, he asserted that the student’s concern for safety at their new location should be treated with serious concern.

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi who alongside his management team accompanied the Presidential Visitation Panel pointed out that they remained committed to ensuring that the institution was properly positioned in its rightful and prestigious position.

