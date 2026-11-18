The Kogi State Government commiserates with the family of Miss Adewumi Olamide Gift, a student of the Kogi State College of Nursing Sciences, Obangede, over her painful death.

The Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. A team has been deployed to the college to conduct a thorough investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the government assured the family, students and the general public that the investigation would be thorough and transparent.

The government extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the management, staff and students of the college. It prays that God grants the family the strength to bear this painful loss and grants repose to the soul of the deceased.