Kogi govt inaugurates state task force on primary healthcare services

The Kogi State government has inaugurated a state task force committee on primary healthcare services to ensure a successful public health programme implementation.

Inaugurating the committee in Lokoja on Tuesday, Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Joel Salifu charged members of the committee to work together to build a healthier and more resilient Kogi State.

Salifu said the establishment of the committee is a bold move driven by the present administration’s commitment to the well-being of the citizens.

“We recognise that healthcare is not just a social service but a critical component of our state’s development.

“By strengthening our primary healthcare system, we can improve health outcomes, reduce mortality rates, and enhance the overall quality of life for our people,” Salifu said.

According to the deputy governor, the task force will play a critical role in coordinating and overseeing various primary healthcare activities, including immunisation, maternal and child health, disease prevention and control and health promotion.

He assured members of the committee of the commitment of the present administration to making a meaningful impact.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams, said the task force will provide a platform for inter-sectoral coordination and collaboration, ensuring that directives from relevant authorities are translated into real improvements in primary health care services at the state level.

According to him, similar inter-sectoral coordination committees will be established at the local government level to ensure effective implementation of PHC programs.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muazu Musa, expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmed Ododo for his leadership and commitment to the cause.

He urged members of the committee to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of the citizens.

On his part, the Kogi State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Sani Ibrahim, commended the state government for demonstrating political will, strategic vision, and commitment to health sector transformation.

The launch of the state task force on primary healthcare services proves the government’s commitment to ensuring that every individual in Kogi State has access to quality primary health care services.

By strengthening the primary health care system, the government aims to improve health outcomes, reduce mortality rates, and enhance the overall quality of life for Kogi State residents.

