The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has described the choice of the new Elulu of Mopa, His Royal Majesty Oba Muyiwa Ibeun as “a masterstroke that will catalyse socio-economic development in Mopa land”, urging all Mopa people to rally round the new Elulu.

In a statement personally signed by the Commissioner, he said Mopa is a “glory land with accomplished personality and a rich history”, saying the emergence of the new Elulu shows Mopa “has embraced civilization and globalization”.

“Long may the King reign. Now we have an Elulu that resonates with contemporary dynamics of leadership. HRM Oba Muyiwa Ibeun is a chemistry of dynamism, pragmatism and modernity.

“I congratulate the people of Mopa for making the right choice and for giving our generation a great industrialist, an affable personality and a bridge between tradition and modernity.

“We will work with the new Elulu to foster a more united Mopamuro, Yagba land, Okunland and Kogi State at large. He is one of us. Kabiyesi oooooooo”.

Fanwo said the choice of the Elulu followed due process in line with the policy of the Ahmed Usman Ododo Administration.

“The administration of His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has tremendous respect for the traditional institution. The action of the State Government in the appointment of the new Elulu of Mopa was in line with laid down procedures that are completely devoid of sentiments.

“The new Elulu is our new horn of glory”, he said, urging all Mopa people to support his reign to ensure unity and progress.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE