Kogi govt flags off training of 100 girls on safe spaces manual

Kogi State Government, through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, has commenced a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) on the Safe Spaces Manual, to equip over 100 young girls.

The training, which takes place at the AGILE Project Office in Lokoja, drew participants from across the state, including facilitators, stakeholders, and development partners.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, while declaring the training open, stated that the Training of Trainers (ToT) programme is designed to equip participants with psychosocial support strategies and essential life skills needed for the personal development of adolescent girls.

Hon. Jones noted that the Safe Spaces Manual would serve as a vital tool in shaping the minds and futures of adolescent girls, adding that the present administration remains dedicated to laying strong foundations for educational and moral excellence.

“This training marks a turning point for our education system. We are not merely building schools, but nurturing minds and moulding futures,” he stated.

The Education Boss commended the newly appointed State Project Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Oricha, for his proactive leadership and prompt commencement of key activities under the AGILE Project.

He also appreciated the implementing partner, New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), World Bank and NPCU, for its professionalism and contribution to the project’s implementation.

In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Oricha, described the Safe Spaces Manual as a transformative resource aimed at building the confidence, leadership capacity, and resilience of adolescent girls.

According to him, the purpose of the training is not only to equip facilitators with knowledge but to empower them to serve as mentors and role models for the girls they will be guiding.

“We are training individuals who will inspire, guide, and uplift. These girls need safe spaces and mentors, and that is exactly what this initiative seeks to provide,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to their patners for continuous support, urging participants to handle their responsibilities with seriousness and empathy.

Also speaking, Mr. Abraham Sunday, Component Lead representing the World Bank and NPCU, lauded the Kogi AGILE team for demonstrating ownership and dedication to the programme.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining professionalism and adhering strictly to the content of the Safe Spaces Manual during subsequent trainings.

“This initiative offers a platform for adolescent girls to develop emotionally, socially, and intellectually in a safe and supportive environment,” he remarked.

The training, which falls under the Life Skills Component of the AGILE Project, is part of the government’s broader effort to eliminate barriers to education and promote improved learning outcomes for girls across the state.