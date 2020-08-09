Kogi govt extends schools’ fumigation to Igala land

THE Kogi State Government on Saturday extended the fumigation exercise of schools to the Eastern Senatorial District in Igala land ahead of students resumption for exit classes on Aug. 10 in the state.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend during the fumigation exercise at Emonyoku Community Sec. Sch., in Ogugu, Olamaboro LGA, the Perm. Sec., Kogi Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, restated Gov. Yahaya Bello’s commitment to ensure a safe and conducive environment for students ahead of resumption on Aug. 10 in the state.

He expressed his satisfaction with the level of proctiveness of the State Government towards the reopening of schools, but urged Principals and Head Teachers to do more on the cleanliness of the school premises to make it fit and safe for students’ resumption.

”The fumigation exercise started in Lokoja on Thursday. On Friday, I and the Ministry’s Commissioner, Hon. Wemi Jones, FCIB, led two different team to Kogi West in Okun land and Kogi Central in Ebira land respectively.

”Today, we are in Igala land; we started the fumigation from Ofu down to Olamaboro and Ankpa Local Government Areas, while the Director of Science and Technology, Mr Dipo Aiyenibe, also led another team to other flank of Kogi East, such as Idah, Dekina, Igalamela, Ibaji and Bassa LGAs.

”From what we have done here so far, and the report I am getting from other team; the exercise has been quite satisfactory”, Idenyi said.

The permanent secretary, however, emphasized on the need for principals and head teachers to ensure cleanliness of schools’ environments to make them conducive and safe for learners.

Idenyi further advised parents and guardians to make haste and pay up their children examinations’ fees by keeping to the deadline on August 18, to avoid any hindrance to the examination conduct.

The permanent secretary thanked the governor for being proactive in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and for giving the needed assistance to the ministry.

Schools fumigated were: Govt. Girls Model Sec. School, Ogbonicha, Ofu LGA, Emonyoku Community Sec.Sch., Ogugu, Olamaboro, and Federal Science & Technical College, Ogugu.

Others were: Govt. Secondary School, Okpo, LGEA/UBEC School, Ojielanyi-Ojogobi, Ankpa, and LGEA Owele Islamic Primary School, Ankpa, among others.

Schools covered by the team led by the Director of Science and Technology, Mr Dipo Aiyenibe, included: Saint Peter’s College Idah, Holy Rosary College Idah,. LGEA Okonya Primary school Ajaka, LGEA Pry Sch., Ofanwa Igalamela Odolu LGA.

Others were: Federal Govt. College Ugwolawo,, UBE/ LGEA School, Saint Martin’s Pry/Sec Sch, Ofu LGA, Our Lady of School, and CMML Sec, Sch, Anyingba, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?

A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…Kogi schools’ fumigation

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red

THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…

The Marlian Gang: Lifestyles Of Youths Who Claim To Be Lawless, Lack Manners And Home Training

MUSIC and musicians through the ages have demonstrated the tendency to influence not only the present generation, but also the future generation. No wonder, decades after they might have gone, generations later are still inspired by them…Kogi schools’ fumigation

We Are Worried, Disappointed Over Edo Politics — US

THE United States on Friday said it was concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State. The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on its social media platforms, also said that it was disappointed with the role of some political actors in the state. The statement reads: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate…Kogi schools’ fumigation

Ize-Iyamu’s Corruption Case: PDP Guilty With Govs Fintiri, Mohammed Nominations ― Presidency

The Presidency has pushed back on the assertion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is facing corruption charges as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election encourages corruption…Kogi schools’ fumigation