Kogi govt drill 54 boreholes in schools

Kogi State government has drilled a total of 54 motorised boreholes in schools across the 21 local government councils in the state.

The state commissioner of Finance Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Idris Asiwaju, disclosed this, on Thursday, during the Public Presentation of 2021 Kogi State approved budget break-down and highlights.

He mentioned that the state government equally constructed VIP toilet facilities in response to SDGs target 6.2, which seeks to achieve access to “adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all” and to end open defecation by 2030.

He also pointed out that the state government have supplied infra-red thermometres to all schools in the state as part of COVID-19 response programmes.

On the issue of half salary at the local government council levels, the commissioner said until the Internal generated revenue improved the issue of half salary will definitely come to an end.

He said they have on record that between March and June, 2020, the state IGR fell significantly and in particularly, the IGR fell by over 20 percent.

“The Survey conducted by NBS and World Bank on the effects of locked down, showed that, in April and May 2020, only 43 percent of Nigerians were working, which later rebounded to 71 percent in June 2020

“As a result of this, many businesses short down while some others operated at less than optimal capacity, causing escalation in unemployment /underemployment, inflation and poverty,” he stated.

He said the state government in an effort to settled some debt, he approved funds to pay the contractors handling various projects in the state which the state is indebted to.

