The Kogi State Government has distributed 30 Fodder Choppers farm implements and 210 pasture seeds worth millions of naira to Livestock farmers under L-PRES project in the state.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Timothy Ojoma, in his message during the distribution of the farm implements to farmers in the state through Kogi Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project, Kogi L-PRES, noted that the state government is determined to enhance food security in the state.

The Commissioner said this administration is concerned about the growth of livestock farmers, and assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the growth of livestock in the State is enhanced.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Agriculture, disclosed that agriculture tops the government’s thematic agenda, pointing out that the sector would continue to make the sector- number one in the State.

He commanded L-PRES to pilot the affairs of ensuring the growth of the livestock sector in the State, ensuring that it will continue to make the welfare of the people of the State a priority.

The Commissioner encouraged livestock farmers and disputing parties to resolve their differences amicably, pointing out that the present administration is committed to ensuring peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

The Kogi L-PRES Project Coordinator, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin in his welcome address said the distribution of the livestock farm implements to farmers marks a significant step forward for the Kogi L-PRES project.

He described the unwavering support of Gov. Usman Ahmed Ododo to improving livestock productivity and his commitment to empowering farmers as truly commendable.

“The livestock sector is vital to Nigeria’s socioeconomic development. 42% of Nigeria’s population own at least one type of livestock, 30% of the population eke out a living directly from livestock production, while an estimated 5 million people are productively engaged in upstream segments of the livestock value chain.

“However, one of the challenges increasingly affecting the sector is the continuous decrease of limited natural resources, especially pasture; which has also become a significant source of the Framers-Herders crisis in Nigeria. It is in recognition of the sector and the need to address its challenges that L-PRES project was launched”, he said.

He said it is in recognition of the sector and the need to address its challenges that L-PRES project was launched, and he commended the present administration to improving Productivity.

“These fodder choppers are more than just tools; they represent an investment in your success. They will over time, erase the need for open grazing as feed availability for Livestock will be met. It will significantly reduce the time and effort required for feed preparation, allowing you to dedicate more resources to animal care and farm management. Additionally, the Brachiaria grass provides a high-quality, nutritious feed source that will contribute to healthier livestock and ultimately, increased beef and dairy yields.

“The success of Kogi L-PRES hinges on collaboration. We, at Kogi L-PRES team, are committed to providing ongoing support through training and technical assistance. Together, with your dedication and these new resources, we can unlock the immense potential of Kogi’s livestock sector, as we aim to support you with alternative and better replacements for decreasing natural resources.

“I urge all our beneficiary farmers to leverage these tools effectively. Don’t hesitate to reach out to our extension agents.”

In his remarks at the occasion, Assistant Commander Bayode Emmanuel head of the Agro Ranger, NSCDC, cautioned against the sales of the input, urging them to use it for the purposes intended.

He congratulated the beneficiaries, said d they had been carefully selected based on their pedigree, and charged them to justify the confidence reposed on them.

Highlights of the occasion were the distribution of pasture seeds livestock farmers are expected to plant to provide food for their livestock and a folder chopper used in chopping livestock feeds for easy consumption amongst several other implements worth millions of Naira.

