Kogi govt defends tuition fee review in state-owned tertiary institutions

The Kogi State Government has defended the recent review of tuition fees in its state-owned tertiary institutions, describing the exercise as a government-directed policy designed to harmonise charges across state-owned universities.

The Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones, and the Vice-Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Prof. Salisu Ogbo Usman, gave the explanation while appearing before the Kogi State House of Assembly Committee on Education to address a petition alleging an increase in school fees at PAAU and Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The committee was chaired by Alhaji Idris Maikudi, with Hon. Bode Ogunmola, representing Ogori-Magongo, and Hon. Abu Jibril, representing Ajaokuta State Constituency, in attendance as members.

Providing an explanation, Jones said the review of tuition fees was not an arbitrary decision by individual institutions but part of a broader government policy.

He explained that whenever adjustments to school fees became necessary, particularly under the state’s free education policy, the government usually constituted a committee to accommodate different interests and ensure fairness.

The commissioner disclosed that a directive conveying the government’s decision on the fee review was sent to PAAU in 2024 but was not fully implemented at the time.

According to him, the present implementation was intended to establish a uniform fee structure across state-owned universities, adding that other institutions had already complied with the policy.

Also speaking, the PAAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Usman, said the university management had only implemented the government’s directive and did not independently initiate an increase in tuition fees.

He expressed sympathy for students and parents over the financial challenges associated with education, noting that his humble background had made him sensitive to their plight.

However, he maintained that, as the head of a government-owned institution, he was expected to operate within the framework of existing laws and government policies.

Prof. Usman further argued that despite the review, tuition fees in Kogi State universities remained relatively lower than those charged by neighbouring states.

He cited Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, where students studying Medicine and Law reportedly pay considerably higher fees.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the state government’s efforts to strengthen medical education, recalling that PAAU’s Medical Sciences programme collapsed in 2012, forcing affected students to transfer to Ebonyi and Kaduna states to complete their studies.

He said the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo had taken steps to address the challenges by providing structures to sustain medical training in two state-owned universities.

On financial assistance for students, Prof. Usman encouraged beneficiaries to take advantage of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He disclosed that 4,032 PAAU students had been approved for the scheme, with N562 million cleared for payment, while applications from another 600 students were being processed.

He added that beneficiaries of the scheme were also entitled to a monthly upkeep allowance of N20,000.

Addressing the allegation against Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, the Rector, Prof. Salihu Sanusi Avidime, said he was unaware of any petition relating to an increase in the institution’s fees.

He insisted that his administration had not increased school charges, explaining instead that accommodation fees had been reduced following complaints from parents about accommodation challenges.

The Commissioner for Education supported the Rector’s position, describing the inclusion of the Polytechnic in the petition as strange and frivolous.

Meanwhile, the House Committee cautioned individuals and groups against submitting petitions to the Assembly without being available to substantiate the allegations contained in them.

The lawmakers observed that the practice wasted legislative time and subjected institutions to unnecessary appearances over claims that had not been properly established.

Nevertheless, the committee requested additional documents to enable it to conduct a comprehensive examination of the issues raised, assuring that the petition would be treated with due diligence and in accordance with legislative procedures.

In separate appeals, the National Chairman of the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), Comrade Isiaka Amoto, and the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Adams Abdulrazaq, appealed to the lawmakers to prevail on Governor Ododo to reconsider the fees.

They urged the governor to consider a slight reduction to ease the financial burden on students and their parents.