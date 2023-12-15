All the 21 local government chairmen and 239 councillors in Kogi have vacated their offices following the expiration of their three-year tenure on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The state Commissioner for Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. S.M Ozigi Deedat confirmed the exit of the council chairmen and councillors in a statement in Lokoja

The chairmen at and councillors were sworn in on December 15, 2020.

Deedat congratulated the Executive Chairmen across the twenty-one (21) Local Government Areas of Kogi State, for their successful end of tenure in Office and wish them well in their future endeavours.

Deedat was, however, silent on when the next local government election will be conducted in the state.

‘On behalf of the management and Staff of the Ministry For Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, I wish to congratulate the Executive Chairmen across the twenty-one (21) Local Government Areas of Kogi State, for their successful end of tenure in Office as the Executive Chairmen.

“It is noteworthy that you all have played great partnership roles in our applaudable Security State, infrastructural developments, citizens’ welfarism and lots more that we have recorded with the available resources from the National down to the Local Government areas.

“I celebrate you all, as I wish you better lives in good health, after office.

“Congratulations to you all.”

It is not clear yet whether the state governor , Alhaji Yahaya Bello will constitute caretaker committees for the councils.

Bello has also not given the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) the go ahead to conduct fresh election to fill positions that have become vacant from yesterday (Thursday).

Governor Bello’s tenure as the Executive Governor of Kogi State ends on January 27, 2024.

