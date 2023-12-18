The Kogi State Government has begun a clampdown on illegal miners operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr. Bashiru Gegu began the enforcement of state government directives to stop illegal mining taking place in the state.

Already, the state government has impounded trucks loaded with coal mined illegally at Ankpa LGA.

Engr. Abubakar Bashir Muhammed, supported by officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Security Devices, Nigeria Police, the Taskforce on Illegal Possession of Light Arms, and Kogi State Vigilance Service, said the purpose was to ensure sanity in the state.

“We must implement the federal government policy and help in revenue generation.”.

”Over the years, we have asked miners in the state approved by the Federal Government to register with the Ministry. This has, however, fallen on deaf ears, with people brazenly destroying our communities.”

The Commissioner warns all illegal mining companies and individuals to stop forthwith, as the long hands of the law are set to catch up with them. He assures that anyone found wanting will be prosecuted.

Governor Yahaya Bello clamps down on illegal mining activities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…