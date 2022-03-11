Kogi govt bans production of charcoal

The Kogi State Government has banned the production of charcoal across the 21 local governments of the state.

Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Honourable Victor Adewale Omofaiye disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists on Friday.

Omofaiye explained that charcoal production in Kogi State is illegal and highly prohibited.

He warned that any person or group of persons caught producing or in possession of the product shall be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law.

“Any vehicle caught carrying charcoal shall be impounded by the Kogi State Government,” the statement added.

