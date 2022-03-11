Kogi govt bans production of charcoal

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi govt bans production, Leaders must be sincere to win war against insecurity, Yahaya Bello declares for 2023 presidency, impugning integrity of Kogi, intervene in national discourse, More than 90% of security challenges in Nigeria is political, Rescue media from quacks, hackers, Yahaya Bello charges practitioners, 2023: Time for younger, Kogi opposes Rivers, Key into Kogi health insurance, We can recast our constitution, Insecurity: Gov Bello urges, 2023: Zoning undemocratic, More PDP governors to join APC,International women's day, Some governors playing politics, improve agriculture sector, Level of compliance, APC will continue to win election, Kogi, attack, christians, inclusiveness, Kogi loan, education sector, Kogi, Bello, Kogi PDP accepts supreme Court, schools , Resumption, Kogi govt, attack, Agbudu killings, Kogi governor, Kogi government invites NCDC, Ondo 2020, Tolulopes sacrifice cannot be forgotten, technology-based education, schools
Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Government has banned the production of charcoal across the 21 local governments of the state.

Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Honourable Victor Adewale Omofaiye disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists on Friday.

Omofaiye explained that charcoal production in Kogi State is illegal and highly prohibited.

He warned that any person or group of persons caught producing or in possession of the product shall be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law.

“Any vehicle caught carrying charcoal shall be impounded by the Kogi State Government,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kogi govt bans production  Kogi govt bans production

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kogi govt bans production  Kogi govt bans production

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

Faulty fueling system, not insufficient fuel, caused Ibadan-Lagos train failure ― NRC

Latest News

Gowon tasks FG to refund states that embark on federal projects

Latest News

Area councils, stakeholders share N3.6bn January allocation

Latest News

Ekiti 2022: Politicians preventing our members from PVC registration ― SDP

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More