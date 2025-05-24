Kogi govt appoints Shola Adebola as new Olugbagun of Igbagun

Kogi State Government has announced the appointment of Chief Shola Adebola Samuel as the new Olugbagun of Igbagun land in the Yagba East council area of the State.

As a teacher, comrade, administrator, journalist, politician, and community leader, Chief Shola Adebola Samuel has contributed tremendously to the development of the state and his community.

The announcement was made known to newsmen in a letter of appointment to the monarch dated May 22, 2025, by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Igbagun, a prominent community in South East Yagba is a key area of Okun people, the Yoruba-speaking people of Kogi State, which has been without a king for close to a year following the death of the late Olugbagun, Oba Joshua Adeyemi who died on October 3, 2024.

The new king, a second-class traditional ruler in the state will henceforth be addressed as His Royal Highness, Oba Shola Adebola Samuel, the New Olugbagun of Igbagun Kingdom.

Chief Shola Adebola Samuel was born on 10th July 1959, an alumnus of Ahamadu Bello University, Zaria. A retired public servant as a Director on special grade. A former Director of protocol at Kogi State Government House, former Director General Kogi State liaison office, Abuja.

He was also Director of Local Government, former liaison officer(LO1) to Yagba East local Government, former Departmental security officer (DSO) in Kogi West.

The Pioneer president National Youth Council of Nigeria, Yagba Chapter, and stakeholder Kogi State chapter of the Youth Council.

Member Nigeria Union of Journalism (NUJ), Executive member of POHAN in Kogi State Chapter, and Director General Rt.Hon Leke Abejide Foundation.

