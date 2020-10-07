Kogi government to immunise over one million children

Kogi State Government is set to immunise about 1.6 million children against measles and meningitis across the 21 local government councils of the state.

The Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Abubakar Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing on Kogi State meningitis vaccination Campaign expected to commence on Thursday.

He noted that children within the ages of 9 months and 59 months totalling 866,328 would be immunised against measles while children within the ages of 1 year and 5 years totalling 815,368 would be immunised against meningitis.

Dr Yakubu noted that the objectives are to reduce measles transmission in Nigeria and attain measles elimination goal of 2012-2028 adding that it will also protect all new birth cohorts in the state of the meningitis belt against meningitis.

He urged all traditional leaders, religious leaders, parents and all stakeholders to ensure that all targeted children are present for vaccination.

He stated that the wife of the Kogi State governor, Hajia Mrs Rashida Bello is expected to flag off the campaign at NPI, in Okene local government council.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panellists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…