Kogi gov urges Dangote Group to shut Obajana Cement and honour Assembly’s request

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi gov urges, declare state of national disaster, Yahaya Bello as campaign coordinator, 2023 violence Bello,Again Gov Bello talks tough, Kogi nurses midwives BHCPF,Group Yahaya Bello intervention ,VAPP bill into law, Support Tinubu in 2023, Yahaya alleges governors gang up, Yahaya Bello swears in judges, disbursement of N130 million, Bello pays nomination fee, Kogi govt explain delay in March Pension, APC'll poll 41 million votes, 2023: Katsina youths task Buhari to support Yahaya Bello, Percentage salary: LG health workers threaten to down tool in Kogi, We didn’t endorse Yahaya Bello, Kogi gov orders investigation into alleged killing of Okada rider, destruction of old Police Barracks in Kabba, Kidnappers of Kogi CoS, Buhari’s supporters are pulling his government down, Yahaya Bello declares Kogi,World Bank hails Kogi's 2020 audited financial statement, APPEALS project to improve livelihoods, Political elites fueling insecurity , appreciate efforts of Buhari ,Bello presents 2022 budget, review of Revenue Allocation, smear campaign against Yahaya Bello, Ex-SIEC Commissioner commends Gov, Peace Day: Increase in banditry, Bello committed to strengthening, We are working, N20bn bailout, Kogi govt thanks President, kogi Court freezes N20bn Kogi’s salary bailout account , Kogi is safest state, Flooding: Relocate to higher, Kogi, Kogi govt ban dumping
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has urged the management of Dangote Group to ensure the cement factory at Obajana is closed down within the next 48 hours.

He said management must comply in honour of the legislative arm of government which ordered the plant sealed off until the Dangote Group furnishes it with the requisite documents demanded.

A press statement issued on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, added that as a government, “we will defend and protect all government institutions against impunity.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State wishes to thank the people of the state for their resoluteness in the ownership impasse between the Dangote Group and the state government.

“While the state government recognises the right of the citizens to peaceful protest as we witnessed across the state yesterday; we urge the people to remain civil, law-abiding and give room for constitutionalism. Breakdown of law and order will not be in the interest of anyone as we hope to remain the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“To this end, the governor has directed that trucks loading cement that are impounded across the state be released with immediate effect to either return to the plant or go to their destinations peacefully. As a state, we must retain the peaceful and business friendly environment that have attracted scores of investment giants to the state in the last seven years.

“The governor also wishes to assure the people of the state of his unwavering commitment to defending their interest without compromise. As the face of the struggle with the over four million Kogites behind him, he will ensure the interest of the state is defended with a high sense of integrity, responsibility and allegiance through democratic instruments.

“We call on the people to remain calm and law abiding as well as continue to have faith in the leadership of the governor to deliver on the mandate of the people to take back what belongs to them.

“We also urge security agents to be on red alert to prevent anarchy in the face of the boiling anger of the people against exploitation and oppression. We can only win the battle ahead with cool heads. When our people come together like we are now, all we can do is win.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


You might also like
Latest News

Court sends 3 internet fraudsters to prison in Edo

Latest News

Edo govt, APC disagree over closure of Nigerian Observer

Latest News

326 suspected criminals arrested in Niger in 14 months, says outgoing CP

Latest News

Kwara Harmony Holdings staff protest, call for governor intervention

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More