The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, has granted a substantial boost to the healthcare sector by approving a one hundred per cent hazard allowance for medical doctors and other health workers in the state, effective immediately.

This decision was announced during a courtesy visit by the pioneer medical students of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba and leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, Kogi State who expressed their gratitude at the government house in Lokoja on Wednesday. Governor Bello, who inherited accreditation challenges faced by the pioneer set of medical students under the previous administration took a swift action upon assumption of office and placed the affected students on scholarship in various tertiary institutions across the country, allowing them to continue their MBBS program.

Upon the successful completion of their programs, the students, accompanied by their parents and the management of Prince Abubakar Audu University led by Vice Chancellor Prof Marietu Ohunene Tenuche, expressed gratitude to Governor Bello for his pivotal role in financing their studies and overall investment in education in the state.

Prof Tenuche lauded Governor Bello for his remarkable achievements in education, highlighting that the university is now poised for full accreditation, offering programs such as Anatomy, Physiology, Nursing Science, and more.

Dr. Olusola Baoku, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Kogi State Chapter, commended Governor Bello for his strides in the state’s health sector, acknowledging Kogi as one of the seven states in the federation addressing hazard allowance for medical doctors by 50% payment. He emphasized the improved medical infrastructure provided by the Bello administration stressing that the state is ready to establish and run a medical college.

Governor Bello, emphasizing his commitment to advancing healthcare, shared the state’s policy to train medical professionals within and outside the state, with the hope to contribute to bridging the manpower gap. Responding to Dr. Baoku’s commendation, Governor Bello affirmed the government’s dedication to encouraging professionals to work under conducive environment within the state and announced the approval of a one hundred percent hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers in the state with immediate effect.

Accompanied by the governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, Governor Bello assured continued improvements across all economic sectors, particularly in healthcare delivery, aiming to counter the trend of professionals leaving the state (‘Japa’ syndrome).