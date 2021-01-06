Kogi gov donates N6m to late APC women leader’s family

The Kogi State Government has donated the sum of N6 million naira to the family of the late Divisional Women leader for Kogi East, late Mrs Mariam Egbunu.

The state government also promised to provide employment to any of the children who have the education prerequisite.

Late Mariam Egbunu was a strong APC member in the Dekina zone.

The Secretary to the state government, Mrs Ayoade Folashade, made the presentation on behalf of the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello during an official visit of the government to the family at their country home in Ajaegbe Abocho, Dekina council area of the state.

The SSG said the donation followed the ratification from the executive council of the state to empowered the late women leader family; for her contribution to the All Progressive Congress, APC and the state

She said the state government recognised the late APC women leader’s contributions to the state in general and the party in particular.

“We share in your grief, burden and sorrow. The late Divisional Women leader was a committed and loyal party member who played her part well.

“We are here to appreciate the family and commiserate with you. The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, appreciates her supports to the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the children, Ademu Arome eulogised the state governor for remembering the family, “We thank the state government for their supports during the time our mother was sick and even after her death.”

The family had earlier urged the state government to provide jobs for the children, saying none of the children has a job.

The late APC divisional Women leader died last year October 14 during a brief illness.

The state entourage led by the SSG also has the State Auditor-General, Yakubu Okala and the Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mrs Billie Nwogu.

