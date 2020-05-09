Kogi gov condoles Tambuwal over father’s death

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the death of his father, Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal.

Sheikh Tambuwal died on Thursday in Sokoto at the age of 96 following a brief illness.

Bello, in his condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the late Tambuwal as a devout Muslim and community leader who lived an exemplary life.

Bello, while consoling the governor over the death, urged him to take solace in the fact that his father died at a ripe old age during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He prayed to God to grant the late Sheikh Tambuwal Aljanna and fortitude for the family members to bear the loss.

