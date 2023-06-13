Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, made the decision to terminate the appointment of the Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh, with immediate effect on Tuesday.

In addition to Apeh, two other individuals were relieved of their appointments. They include Danladin Isah Yunusa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, and Hajia Maryam Salifu, Part-time Chairman of the Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Folashade Arike Ayoade, officially confirmed the dismissal of these appointees in a statement released in Lokoja on Tuesday.

In her statement, Ayoade revealed that Governor Bello took the decision to sack the individuals due to their involvement in gross misconduct.

