Kogi: Gov Bello appoints 35 senior special assistants

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of 35 Senior Special Assistants to serve in his government.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed.

Those appointed include Joseph Omuya Salami, SSA Security, Adavi Local Government; Prince Aliyu M. Akaaba,

SSA Security Ajaokuta Local Government; Hon. Ibrahim Abagu, SSA Security, Ankpa Local Government; Hon. Muhammed Muktar Shuaibu, SSA Security Bassa Local Government; Shaibu Siaka, SSA Security, Dekina Local Government; Williams Iko-Ojo, SSA Security, Ibaji Local Government; Abu Odoma, SSA Security, Idah Local Government; Onoja James Omachonu, SSA Security, Igalamela Odolu Local Government; Taufiq A. Isa, SSA Security, Ijumu Local Government; Ariyo Adebayo, SSA Security, Kabba/Bunu Local Government; Isah Abdulkarim, SSA Security, Koton Karfe Local Government; Muhammed Danasabe SSA Security, Lokoja Local Government; Moses Sunday D, SSA Security, Mopa-Muro Local Government; Ibrahim AhmaduSSA Security, Ofu Local Government; Goke Oparison, SSA Security, Ogori/Magongo Local Government; Hon. Ohare Abdulrahim, SSA Security, Okehi Local Government; Abdulrazaq M. Yusuf SSA Security, Okene Local Government; Hon. Adejo F. Nechodemus, SSA Security, Olamaboro Local Government; Ibrahim Yakubu Aboh, SSA Security, Omala Local Government; Sule Abdulwakil Olorunjuwon, SSA Security, Yagba East Local Government, and Barr. Shadrach Omeiza Emmanuel, SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters.

Also appointed include Ismaila Umar, SSA to the Governor on ICT; Hon. Aminu Ibrahim, SSA to the Governor on World Bank Matters; Aminu Abdulrazak, SSA to the Governor on Administration and Planning; John Aduga, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Ankpa Federal Constituency); Hassan Sanni, SSA to the Governor on SDGs; Zakari Samuel, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency); Onogwu Patrick Danjuma,

SSA to the Governor on Political Matters(Idah Federal Constituency); Barr. Muhammed Tanko Musa, SSA to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (Kogi West); Mariam Ibrahim, SSA to the Governor on Tourism; Bin-Ebaiya Shehu Tijjani, SSA to the Governor on Water Resources; Asiru Abdulrazaq, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Yagba Federal Constituency); Olutimi Joseph, SSA to the Governor on Mineral Resources; Olorunleke Moses, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency) and Prince Okoliko Opaluwa Gideon, SSA to the Governor on Federal Agencies.

The governor also approved the redeployment of the Personal Secretary to his Chief of Staff, Mr. Oshaloto Joseph as SSA Security, Yagba West Local Government.

He is to be replaced by Mrs. Evangeline Ifunanya Anumba.