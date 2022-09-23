Kogi FRSC charges officers on effective operation

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Cocoa production firm, FRSC 84 killed, 939 injured in Gombe road crashes in 11 months, raises concern over spike in road crashes, Night travelling now, vehicles for Sallah patrol, 1302 died 8141 injured, FRSC, Oyo State, crashes, FRSC, Attack, protest, new number plates, Kebbi, FRSC, extortion , FRSC, Licenses, driving schools, FRSC, Training resolutions, FRSC, COVID-19, NSIRS, unregistered vehicles, , FRSC, crash victims, Nasarawa, FRSC, motorists, road, Kogi, Eid-el-Kabir, FRSC, COVID-19, personnel, Oyo, mobile courts, FRSC, Delta, COVID-19, transporters, Anambra, traffic offenders, FRSC, inter state travel, roads, FRSC, Kogi, accident, Kogi FRSC charges

The Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung has warned officers of the command against lack of seriousness in the operational unit.

He gave the warning at the 3rd quarter 2022 retreat for Heads of Operations workshop tagged “Digitising Enforcement in RS8.3 Kogi Sector” which was held on Thursday and was aimed at ensuring smooth operations of the officers to enhance productivity and effective performance towards achieving better services during the ember months.

The sector commander described the operational unit as very critical and the life wire of the command to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

According to him “We see the operational unit on road as our first line officers and in that case, we have to be mindful of the way they conduct themselves while on duty.

“If there is a failure in the command it would certainly be attributed to lapses in the operational unit. The officers of the operational unit suppose to make the duty easy for all heads.

“The essence of the quarterly retreats is to ensure that the officers gain from refresher workshops to make progress on their performances,” he said.

Dawulung, therefore, urged the benefitting officers to take the training very seriously and ensure that they implement what they learnt in their duty places.

He also charged the operational officers to ensure the free flow of vehicles on all public highways across the state during the ember months.

On his part, the spokesman of the Heads of Operations, DCC Rawifu Adeyemo said that the retreat is an appraisal of their performances with a view to assessing areas of progress made and challenges, in order to pave way for greater improvement on the job.

He enumerated some of their mandates that needed proper enlightenment to include, including checking motorists for enquiries about their vehicle documents, confiscation of vehicles that lacked necessary particulars and arrest of defaulters who should be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The high point of the workshop was a paper presentation on “Appreciation of the E-tablet as an effective device for Operational Enforcement in RS8.3 Kogi Sector.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


 

You might also like
Latest News

FEDMAT College emerges best school in Mathematics Olympiad 2022 edition

Latest News

Lagos to observe first-ever car-free day, Sunday

Latest News

My ambition is to develop Nigeria and not instigate religious crises ― Tinubu

Latest News

Undergraduate allegedly kills father, mother in Nnewi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More