Kogi FRSC charges officers on effective operation

The Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung has warned officers of the command against lack of seriousness in the operational unit.

He gave the warning at the 3rd quarter 2022 retreat for Heads of Operations workshop tagged “Digitising Enforcement in RS8.3 Kogi Sector” which was held on Thursday and was aimed at ensuring smooth operations of the officers to enhance productivity and effective performance towards achieving better services during the ember months.

The sector commander described the operational unit as very critical and the life wire of the command to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

According to him “We see the operational unit on road as our first line officers and in that case, we have to be mindful of the way they conduct themselves while on duty.

“If there is a failure in the command it would certainly be attributed to lapses in the operational unit. The officers of the operational unit suppose to make the duty easy for all heads.

“The essence of the quarterly retreats is to ensure that the officers gain from refresher workshops to make progress on their performances,” he said.

Dawulung, therefore, urged the benefitting officers to take the training very seriously and ensure that they implement what they learnt in their duty places.

He also charged the operational officers to ensure the free flow of vehicles on all public highways across the state during the ember months.

On his part, the spokesman of the Heads of Operations, DCC Rawifu Adeyemo said that the retreat is an appraisal of their performances with a view to assessing areas of progress made and challenges, in order to pave way for greater improvement on the job.

He enumerated some of their mandates that needed proper enlightenment to include, including checking motorists for enquiries about their vehicle documents, confiscation of vehicles that lacked necessary particulars and arrest of defaulters who should be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The high point of the workshop was a paper presentation on “Appreciation of the E-tablet as an effective device for Operational Enforcement in RS8.3 Kogi Sector.”

