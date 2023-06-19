Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, has said that the issue of religious and ethnic politics was jettisoned in the state as far back as 2016.

Fanwo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this known while speaking with journalists in Lokoja.

He expressed confidence that the party would win the November 11, 2023 poll, “massively”.

According to him, the pedigree of the party in the state is such that the opposition will “continue to struggle”, saying the aspiration of Alh. Usman Ododo is a “movement of a united Kogi people”.

“Our candidate, Alhaji. Usman Ahmed Ododo has met virtually all key stakeholders in Kogi State. He is still meeting more people to consult with them on the way to consolidate the legacies of Alh. Yahaya Bello. Today, he is working harder than any other candidate in the race.

“He has and he is still meeting with stakeholders across the state from the East to the West and Central because he is running on the card or a united Kogi State. He is confident that his programs and the achievements of the Yahaya Bello administration will deliver victory to him.

“The commitment of stalwarts and our compatriots across the ethnic, religious and class lines has been phenomenal, a clear demonstration of what Yahaya Bello laboured for seven years to build which is a people united by destiny.

“The embrace of our candidate by all is what is sparking jitters in their spines. APC has done well in Kogi State and will continue to earn the trust of the people. GYB delivered Kogi to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won all three Senatorial seats, won six of the nine Reps seats and won 22 of the 25 Assembly seats. It is an indomitable, thumping political war chest. In November 2023, the people will speak again with a resounding voice that Kogi is APC and APC is Kogi”.