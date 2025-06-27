Kogi establishes special court to handle cases of energy theft, vandalism

The Kogi State Judiciary has established a special court to address cases of energy theft, vandalism, and related offenses.

Ali Atabor, the Head of the Kogi Electricity Regulation Commission (KERC), stated that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mejabi, made this announcement during an inspection of the new court.

He was accompanied by Engr. Ibrahim Abdwaaris, the Chairman and CEO of the commission.

Justice Mejabi appointed Chief Magistrate Ajagu Oyiza Josephine Abedoh as the head of the court, which is now fully operational and ready to begin prosecuting offenders.

The Chief Judge assured that cases brought before the court would be handled promptly, noting that the KERC has submitted a copy of the practice directions to facilitate speedy trials.

In his speech, Engr. Ibrahim Abdwaaris expressed gratitude to the Chief Judge for the swift establishment of the special court and designation of a Chief Magistrate to work with KERC.

He assured that the commission and licensees operating within the jurisdiction of the state will support the court to ensure smooth operations.

The establishment of the special court marks a major step in the fight against energy-related offenses in Kogi State, aimed at building investor confidence and sustainability of power infrastructure.

With the court in place, Kogi State Electricity Distribution Limited (KEDL) can now effectively prosecute offenders and ensure that the state’s energy infrastructure is protected.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE