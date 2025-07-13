Kogi electricity regulatory body now fully operational — Chairman

The Chairman/CEO of Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), Engr. Ibrahim Abdwaaris, has said that the commission within six months of taking full responsibility of the Kogi State Electricity Market has evolved from a legislative concept to a fully operational regulatory body with legal, technical, financial, and visible foundations.

The regulatory commission chairman, stated this when the Kogi state House Standing Committee on Physical Planning, Urban and Rural Development on an oversight function visited the Commission’s office in Lokoja.

According to Engr. Abdwaaris, with continuous support and funding, the KERC will deliver a resilient, consumer-centric, and reliable investment-driven electricity market that reflects the ambitions of Kogi State under the Electricity Law 2024 as envisioned by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

He commended the lawmakers for their support, assuring that the commission would continue to work towards achieving its core objectives.

The committee members led by its chairman, Hon. Obaro Emmanuel, expressed confidence in the ability of the pioneer Chairman/CEO of Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), Engr. Ibrahim Abdwaaris is to deliver on his mandate.

Hon. Obaro who is the member representing Yagba East in the State House of Assembly, said the visit, was part of the committee’s oversight function, which would allow members to gain a deeper understanding of the commission’s operations and assess its progress.

The Lawmaker who noted that the visit also aimed to ensure effective governance and oversight in the state’s electricity sector, said the commission’s activities align with the state’s development goals and priorities.

“With what we have seen here so far, the commission have done very well. With the settings put in place by the KERC and it’s Management, I have no doubt in my mind that this KERC is going a long way”.

While commending Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for putting competent hands in charge of the commission, Hon. Obaro urged the KERC to make significant strides in achieving its core objectives and enhancing the state’s energy sector.

On his part, the member representing Mopamuro State Constituency, Hon. Jacob Sam Olawunmi urged the KERC to Liaise with the State Ministry of Budget and Planning to capture their challenges in the State budget.

“In response to your prayers of special budgetary allocation and provision of operational vehicles for the commission, I will like you to Liaise with the Ministry of Budget and Planning so that there will be budgetary provision for this because if it is not captured in the budget, there is absolutely nothing we can do about it”.