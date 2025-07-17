Kogi electricity commission to decentralise power supply

The Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) says it has unveiled regulations on mini-grid power generation and distribution aimed at improving electricity access to underserved and unserved areas across the state.

This was disclosed during a working visit by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Kogi State, Hon. Ismaila Isah, to the headquarters of the Commission in Lokoja, where he was received by the Commission’s leadership, led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Ibrahim Abdwaaris.

Engr. Abdwaaris explained that the mini-grid regulation is part of efforts by KERC to decentralise electricity supply and attract investment into the electricity market in the state.

According to him, the regulations are designed to offer a seamless licensing process for operators seeking to generate up to one megawatt of power for local use.

He noted that the Commission, which assumed full control of electricity market regulation in Kogi State from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in March 2025, has prioritised customer-focused policies that will close the power gap in rural and underserved communities.

“Under the new regulation, the licensing process is simplified, charges are minimal, and the environment is investor-friendly. Our goal is to expand access to power and reduce overreliance on the national grid,” he stated.

The KERC Chairman also recalled that KERC had earlier granted a six-month interim licence to Kogi Electricity Distribution Limited (KEDL), a subsidiary of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), free of charge, as a confidence-building measure to ensure improved service delivery under the new regulatory framework.

He noted that the commission has improved customer service standards to the extent that most complaints by energy consumers are resolved within a billing window, adding that its customers’ forum is one of the most robust and sensitive consumer interface platforms in the sector.

He also pointed to the establishment of special courts to curb electricity theft as a major boost of investors’ confidence in the state’s electricity market.

The KERC chairman commended the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for assembling thoroughbred industry experts and professionals to oversee the take-off and management of the electricity regulation framework in the state, which he noted has become a pace setter in the country.

In his remarks, Hon. Ismaila Isah commended the Commission for its proactive efforts and assured them of Governor Ododo’s continued support in driving policies that promote efficiency, accountability in the management of the electricity regulatory framework to enhance access to energy by the people of the state.

He described the new mini-grid policy as a step in the right direction, especially in a state where several communities and residents may not be adequately covered by the national grid system.

“The Ododo administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for innovation in the energy sector. This regulation reflects the Governor’s vision of ensuring that every citizen of Kogi State has access to affordable and reliable electricity,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

