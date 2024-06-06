A group under the auspices of Kogi East United Women held a solidarity walk for the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Thursday, eulogising him for his tremendous achievements in the last five months.

The group scored Governor Ododo high in all sectors across the state and noted that they remain committed to ensuring the success of the present administration in Kogi State.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, the Convener of Kogi East United Women, Unekwu Victoria Akubo, noted that the group will continue to oppose those promoting ethnic agendas in the state.

According to Akubo, the present administration under Governor Ododo has done well and deserves all the needed support to fulfil its campaign promises for the people of Kogi State.

Akubo asserted that the election has come and gone, and it is time to look beyond ethnic and political differences. She added that aggrieved parties should sheath their swords by supporting Governor Ododo for the development of Kogi State.

“Governor Ododo has spent a few months in office, and he is performing. The most major problem we had before now is the issue of salary. If you are a governor and you are paying the salaries of workers as they are due, then you deserve all the praise because many states are owing their workers salaries due to the present economic situation. But in Kogi State, the reverse is the case.

The issue of salary payments has been a major concern. But now, it is a thing of the past. Workers at various levels collect salaries by the 25th of every month. Governor Ododo is doing well in that aspect,” she said.

She, however, commended Governor Ododo for considering the plight of women in his cabinet, stressing that more women from Kogi East were appointed by the present administration in the history of Kogi State.

“For the first time, we have two commissioners. The two female commissioners we have are from Kogi East. I think if we come out to support Governor Ododo more, we will continue to have a say in this government.”

Also speaking, a member of Kogi East United Women, Hon. Comfort Onoja, commended former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for trusting more women in his cabinet.

“During his tenure, many women were recognised. This is a laudable achievement. In his government, he made a woman Secretary to the State Government, and another woman was made Deputy Speaker, the first in the history of Kogi State politics.

“Now, the present administration has made another woman a commissioner from the largest local government, which is Dekina local government. We are talking about a government giving life to the women in Kogi State. I am happy that Governor Ododo has followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” she stated.

She admonished the people of Kogi East to come and join hands with the present administration to move Kogi State to greater heights.

Explaining further, she said, “Let us forget about sentiment; the election is done and gone. The winner has emerged, which is Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo. The tribunal also confirmed this recently. Governor Ododo has started well, so he should not be distracted by those who are out there for their own selfish interests. Governor Ododo will do more, so he needs all our support to achieve his campaign promises to the people.”

In her view, Ambassador Idakwoji Rose Hauwa, the immediate past Administrative Secretary of the Kogi State Youths Development Commission, frowned upon the state being divided along ethnic lines prior to the November 11 governorship election.

“The Igalas are not known for competing to own Kogi State. To avoid this ethnic agenda, I think every Kogite, especially those from Kogi East, should come together and support Governor Ododo for the progress of Kogi State.

“There is no point in fighting against the government in power. When you start fighting against the government in power, you will not benefit. There are many benefits that come from working for the government. As brothers and sisters, we should work with the government of Kogi State under Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to move our dear state forward.

“We need the government for development. We have our children, and the children yet unborn will benefit from the government. We have taken a lot of steps to ensure that we remain united in Kogi State, irrespective of our differences.

“We are coming out in a peaceful walk, going around the state to broadcast to the world that Kogi East United Women are together and cannot be divided by promoters of ethnic agendas. Kogi women should forget about all the ethnic agendas some selfish individuals are promoting. It will never help us, but rather break us as a state.

“Mothers are advocates and representatives of society. Without mothers, we would all not be here. As mothers, that is why we have come together to have a peaceful walk, throwing our unalloyed support behind the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

According to her, litigation concerning election matters has continued to hold Kogi State back.

“Right now, we need development. Aggrieved political parties should let everything go. Power belongs to God. He chooses who he wants to bring into power, and there is nothing anyone can do. It is time for us to come together and transform our dear State. Coming together for the success of this present government should be the priority of the people of Kogi State.”

A former Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State on Women Empowerment, Hon. Joy Oguche, and the current Senior Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs in Kogi State, Hajia Hadiza Ibrahim, both aligned themselves with the previous speakers, adding that Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo will bring more development and make a positive impact for the people of Kogi State.

“The present administration has started well and deserves all the accolades. Salaries are being paid, our schools have received a facelift, security has improved, healthcare service delivery is better, and there is an improved road network for transacting our businesses. All these are happening under Governor Ododo. He is a detribalized leader who wants the best for Kogi State. He deserves all our support for him to achieve the Kogi state of our dreams,” they added.

