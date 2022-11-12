Kogi East Christian Elders condemn same faith ticket

The Kogi East Christian Elders have condemned the same faith ticket adopted by some political parties.

The elders made their stand known at the end of two days annual national prayer held at Catholic Centre, Ankpa in Kogi State.

A statement issued by the National President and National Coordinator, Pastor Joseph Egwuda and Mr Samuel L.S Salifu respectively on Friday noted that “the prayer was attended by Christian elders, traditional rulers from home and in the diaspora and the Attah Igala, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa ll who was represented by the Odoma Attah, Chief Jacob Ocheni.

With the theme, “With God, We can do Valiantly,” the Congress featured prayers, sermons and a keynote address on ” Repositioning Nigeria For Greater Political Development: The Options For Middle Belt” delivered by the National President of the Middle forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

Dr. Pogu reminded the participants of their peculiar character as Christians of the Middle Belt extraction strategically positioned by God to beam the light of the gospel.

Thus, the Forum resolved that politicians and parties must be sensitive to the realities of the multi-religious, multi-tribal and multi-cultural character of Nigeria and play the politics of inclusiveness in order to move Nigeria consciously and developmentally forward.

To this end, the Forum condemned the issue of the same faith ticket adopted and practiced by some political parties.

“As a matter of urgency, the advocacy for restructuring is an eye opener and the only way all regions can own, control and market their own resources and bring equity to our competitiveness and development as a nation.

“The strength of dialogue as the weapon of choice demands that we must never miss any opportunity to give listening ears to each other and close our divides as fast as possible”, the elders said.